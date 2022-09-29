Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, death certificate shows

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, her death certificate has revealed.

The document, published by National Records of Scotland on Thursday, says the late British monarch died at 3.10 p.m. UK time (10:10 a.m. ET) on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland.

The cause of death is listed as old age.

The document is signed by the Queen's daughter, Princess Anne.