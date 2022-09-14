 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession. Live coverage here.

Thousands of Britons line the streets as Queen Elizabeth II is transferred via gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to lie in state in Westminster Hall. She will lie in state for four full days as the public and leaders from around the world come to pay their respects.

LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall. There, Britain's longest-serving monarch will lie in state for the world to mourn.

Her son, King Charles III, and his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and her crown resting on a purple velvet pillow.

What to know about the queen's lying in state in Westminster

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to London’s medieval Westminster Hall from Wednesday to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, whose coffin will lie in state for four days until her funeral on Monday. People who want to view the queen’s coffin can do so from 5 p.m. local time Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. on Monday. British officials have published two waiting routes along the River Thames that the public need to join before they can enter Westminster Hall. The closed coffin will be draped with a royal flag and adorned with royal regalia. Royal guards will stand 24 hours a day at each corner of the platform.

The queen will lie in state for four days until her funeral Monday, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to file past. Eight pall bearers carried the oak and lead-lined coffin into Westminster Hall, placing it on a raised platform known as a catafalque.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the first members of the public were allowed to file past the coffin. They moved in two lines, one on either side of the coffin. Full story:

Live updates: French president sends condolences to PM Truss

French President Emmanuel Macron has turned his attention from Great Britain's new head of state to the new head of government on Saturday evening. He sent condolences to Prime Minister Liz Truss and said that ties between France and the United Kingdom have long roots in history. Macron said in a a tweet that in the future, “we shall strengthen them.” He added: “Our support for Ukraine, as well as food and energy security will be among our shared priorities.”

