Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph

By Max Foster, Sana Noor Haq and Jorge Engels, CNN
Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place within St. George's Chapel following her interment in Windsor on Monday.
An engraved ledger stone featuring the name of the late monarch was installed in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, an annex to the main chapel, on Monday evening after a private service attended by her family.
The slab is hand-carved from Belgian black marble and features brass letter inlays reading the names of her parents -- King George VI and Queen Elizabeth -- followed by the late Queen's name along with that of her husband, Prince Philip. A garter star separates the two royal couples, and the years of birth and death have been inscribed next to each name.
The four royals were members of the Order of the Garter, the country's most senior order of chivalry that dates back to medieval times and the reign of King Edward III. The group's members are personally chosen by the sovereign in recognition of an individual's service to the nation and includes several members of the royal family, former prime ministers and other senior figures. The order's spiritual home is St. George's Chapel.
The Queen was laid to rest, after an elaborate state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey attended by leaders from across the world. More than 26 million people in the United Kingdom tuned in to watch the funeral service on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
When the Queen's husband of 73 years Prince Philip died in April 2021, his coffin was initially placed in the Royal Vault, set below St. George's, where it remained until it could be relocated to the memorial chapel upon the Queen's death. The ashes of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, are also interred in the chapel.
Royal residences, including Windsor Castle, have been closed since the monarch's death on September 8. But the general public will be able to visit the Queen's resting place when the castle reopens on September 29.
Some areas within royal residences reopened to tourists on Thursday, including the Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the Queen's Gallery in Edinburgh, Scotland, according to the Royal Collection Trust. However, Buckingham Palace's summer opening of the State Rooms and Royal Mews will not return this year.
Additionally, special displays marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse will not reopen to the public, the trust added.
The photograph of the ledger stone comes a day after Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of King Charles III with the sovereign's signature red boxes.
The image was taken by Britain's PA Images and shows Charles at work last week.
"The image was taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace last week and shows His Majesty The King carrying out official government duties from The King's Red Box," the palace said in a statement.
The red boxes contain important papers from government ministers in the UK and from representatives across the Commonwealth and beyond.
"The documents are sent from the Private Secretary's Office to The King, wherever he may be in residence, in a locked red despatch box," it added.
In the background behind the new monarch is a black and white photograph of the late monarch and Duke of Edinburgh, which was a Christmas gift to the couple from King George VI in 1951.
The royal family are observing a further week of mourning after the state funeral at the King's request. Charles III has now reportedly returned to Scotland with the Queen Consort to grieve privately.
Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Police officers take positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
Vadim Ghirda
People wait along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool Photo via AP)
Sarah Meyssonnier
Mourners wait along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
Emilio Morenatti
A royal guard stands at Westminster Abbey on the day of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral, London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah Mckay
Guests and officials begin to take their places prior to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
People view floral tributes at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP)
Adrian Dennis
Funeral programs are left on chairs on the day of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral, at Westminster Abbey in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
Phil Noble
A King's Guard soldier crosses The Mall outside Buckingham Palace before Queen Elizabeth II funeral procession in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
Christophe Ena
US President Joe Biden, center, and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
Phil Noble
Princess Anne is driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Prince William makes his way to the funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)
Scott Garfitt
King Charles III and Prince William are driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
Emilio Morenatti
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, right, Prince George, center, and Princess Charlotte, left, arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
British Prime Minister Liz Truss takes her seat for the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)
Ben Stansall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
Emilio Morenatti
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
Phil Noble
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walks outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah Mckay
King Charles III follows a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
Emilio Morenatti
Vehicles in the motorcade of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden approach Parliament Square ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP)
Stefan Rousseau
Prince William and Prince Harry follow a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
Emilio Morenatti
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives on a gun carriage at Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, Pool)
Petr David Josek
King Charles III salutes as the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool)
Bernat Armangue
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
The fanfare team of the household division bands wait for arrivals at the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ben Stansall/Pool via AP)
Ben Stansall
The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried into the Westminster Abbey, during her funeral in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah Mckay
Royal Navy soldiers pull a gun carriage to take whe coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Westminster Hall for her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, Pool)
Nariman El-Mofty
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Abbey for her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
Buckingham Palace staff stand outside its gates during Queen Elizabeth II funeral ceremonies in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
Christophe Ena
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
Britain's King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey during her funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Frank Augstein
King Charles III attends the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
Phil Noble
King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence follow behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her State Funeral, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.. (Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP)
Danny Lawson
A piper plays during the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)
Phil Noble
The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is carried out of the Westminster Abbey in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah Mckay
Soldiers from the Grenadier Guards march past the Cenotaph following the State funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)
Scott Garfitt
Members of a military marching band march down The Mall in central London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Zac Goodwin
Britain's King Charles III walks with Princes Anne and Prince Harry behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
Emilio Morenatti
People observe two minutes of silence on the day of the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Photo via AP)
Alkis Konstantinidis
Coldstream Guards in formation outside Buckingham Palace pay their respects during The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)
Chip Somodevilla
Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)
Emilio Morenatti
Members of a military marching band march down The Mall in central London ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Zac Goodwin
Britain's King Charles III and Prince William attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at the Westminster Abbey in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah Mckay
Military personnel parade as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
Vadim Ghirda
Police and military personnel parade as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)
Vadim Ghirda
Britain's King Charles III leaves after attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at the Westminster Abbey in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)
Hannah Mckay
A King's Guard soldier is reflected on the car of King Charles III outside Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth II funeral ceremonies in central London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, Pool)
Christophe Ena
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled on a gun carriage down the Mall after her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alberto Pezzali
Mourners outside Westminster Abbey in London, during of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Carl Court/Pool via AP)
Carl Court
A crowd listens to the State Funeral Service of Queen Elizabeth II on Horse Guards Avenue in London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (David Davies/Pool Photo via AP)
David Davies
Music band guardsmen parade as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, Pool)
Andreea Alexandru
The coffin procession heads down the Mall towards Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Zac Goodwin
The coffin procession heads down the Mall towards Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Zac Goodwin/Pool Photo via AP)
Zac Goodwin
Military personnel parade during Queen Elizabeth II funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Marko Djurica/Pool Photo via AP)
Marko Djurica
A member of the British military wears Queen's Elizabeth emblem on the day of her State Funeral Service in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Pool Photo via AP)
Alkis Konstantinidis
A woman reacts as she watches the Queen Elizabeth II funeral on a giant screen set near Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, before the committal service at St George's Chapel of Queen Elizabeth II. (Alex Pantling/Pool photo via AP)
Alex Pantling
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is pulled past Buckingham Palace following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)
Martin Meissner
Guards line along the procession route at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)
Henry Nicholls
A mounted detachment of the Royal Artillery stand guard as the Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Wellington Arch, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in London, as the funeral procession continues on to Windsor Castle. (Clive Rose/Pool Photo via AP)
Clive Rose
The Royal Standard flies above Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, ahead of the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Ryan Pierse/Pool via AP)
Ryan Pierse
People react as the coffin passes through Horse Guards Parade during the state funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II in London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried in the George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Chris J Ratcliffe/Pool Photo via AP)
Chris J Ratcliffe
Member of the public watch the Queen Elizabeth II funeral on a giant screen set near Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, before the committal service at St George's Chapel of Queen Elizabeth II. (Alex Pantling/Pool photo via AP)
Alex Pantling
The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)
Aaron Chown
Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Aaron Chown/Pool photo via AP)
Aaron Chown
Flowers cover the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives on the Albert Road outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)
Alastair Grant
Britain's Prince Andrew, left, stands with the Queen's corgis, Muick and Sandy, inside Windsor Castle, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in Windsor, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Glyn Kirk/Pool Photo via AP)
Glyn Kirk
Middle row, third from left, King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Vice Adm. Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, Princess Beatrice; front row from left, Prince Edward, the Duke of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn; top row, from left, George Windsor, the Earl of St Andrews, Sylvana Palma Windsor, the Countess of St Andrews, attend the committal service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Giddens
From left, Prince Charles, Prince George, Catherine, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attend the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
Dominic Lipinski
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, is carried in by the Bearer Party, during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Victoria Jones
Pipers play during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, Pool)
Bernat Armangue
The royal corgis await the cortege on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Windsor Castle, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Peter Nicholls/Pool Photo via AP)
Peter Nicholls
The Crown Jeweller, left, removes the Imperial State Crown from the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Giddens
King Charles III places the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II, held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Jonathan Brady
The Imperial State Crown rests on the high altar after being removed from the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Giddens
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!