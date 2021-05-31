Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden's defense minister wants Denmark to explain why that country's foreign secret service allegedly helped the United States spy on European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, more than seven years ago.

“We want the cards on the table,’ said Defense Minister Peter Hulqvist, adding it was “unacceptable to eavesdrop on allies.”

On Monday, Danish lawmaker Karsten Hoenge of the left-leaning Socialist People’s Party, which is supporting Denmark's Social Democratic government, said he would quiz the Scandinavian country's defense and justice ministers in parliament about the case.

“The government must explain how come Denmark has been acting as a willing tool for a U.S. intelligence service, and what it will mean for cooperation with Denmark’s neighboring countries,” he said.

The Danish broadcaster DR said Sunday that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, known in Denmark by its acronym FE, in 2014 conducted an internal investigation into whether the U.S. National Security Agency had used its cooperation with the Danes to spy against Denmark and neigboring countries.

The probe concluded that NSA had eavesdropped on political leaders and officials in Germany, France, Sweden and Norway.