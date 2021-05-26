Rallies, silence honor George Floyd; grand jury seated in Trump probe; John Cena's China blunder

Today is Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Family-friendly festival, music, moments of silence mark anniversary of George Floyd's death; a new grand jury has been seated to hear evidence in NYC's investigation of former President Trump; John Cena apologizes to fans in China for Taiwan comment.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A family-friendly street festival, musical performances and moments of silence were held Tuesday to honor George Floyd and mark the year since he died at the hands of Minneapolis police, a death captured on wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to bring calls for change.