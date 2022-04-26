'Remain in Mexico' goes to Supreme Court; Biden issues 1st pardons; Depp finishes 4 days on stand

Today is Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A cold front will bring rain, storms, and cool temperatures for the Northeast as the central US sees a critical fire threat. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

***

TOP STORIES

***

MORNING LISTEN

Our second episode of the Across the Sky podcast dropped and focuses on spring pollen, allergies and related topics with special guest Theresa Crimmins, Director for the USA National Phenology Network who has been with the organization since 2007.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: April 26 In 1994, voting began in South Africa’s first all-race elections, resulting in victory for the African National Congress and the inauguration …

Today in sports history: April 26 In 1964, the Boston Celtics capture their sixth consecutive NBA title with a 105-99 victory over the San Francisco Warriors in Game 5 of the f…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0