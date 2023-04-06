Today is Thursday, April 6, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, April 6
More than 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore sexually abused more than 600 children over the past 80 years. That's according to a state report released Wednesday that accused church officials of decades of cover-ups. The disclosure marks a significant development in an ongoing legal battle over their release and adds to a growing pile of evidence from parishes across the country as numerous similar revelations have rocked the Catholic Church in recent years. Former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh launched the probe in 2019 and announced its completion last November.
Indiana and Idaho are banning transgender children from accessing gender-affirming care after Republican governors in those states signed bans into law on Wednesday. The Indiana law will make prescribing hormone therapies and puberty blockers to minors punishable by the state medical board, while the Idaho law makes it a crime. Statehouses across the U.S. are increasingly banning gender-affirming care, as well as targeting transgender individuals by legislating their participation in every day life — including sports, workplaces and schools. At least 13 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors. Federal judges have blocked enforcement of laws in two of those states.
China is vowing reprisals against Taiwan after a meeting between the United States House speaker and the island’s president, saying the U.S. is on a “wrong and dangerous road.” Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday along with a bipartisan delegation of more than a dozen lawmakers. The meeting came as U.S.-China relations have fallen to historic lows, with U.S. support for Taiwan one of the main points of difference between the two powers. On Thursday, Beijing said it would take “resolute and forceful measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” but there was no immediate sign of a large-scale military response.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for peace talks over Ukraine after French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to him to “bring Russia to its senses." But Xi gave no indication Beijing would use its leverage as Vladimir Putin’s diplomatic partner to press for a settlement. Xi gave no sign China has changed its stance since calling for peace talks in February. But he repeated the appeal at a joint event with Macron in front of reporters. Xi said peace talks “should resume as soon as possible.” Beijing sees Moscow as a partner in opposing U.S. domination of global affairs. China has tried to appear neutral in the conflict.
Pope Francis has begun the first of two major Holy Thursday ceremonies. Francis is presiding at mid-morning Mass in St. Peter's Basilica. Later in the day, inmates at a juvenile prison on Rome's outskirts await the pontiff for a symbolic foot-washing ceremony that commemorates the final supper of Jesus before crucifixion. The juvenile facility is where Francis first celebrated Holy Thursday shortly after being elected pontiff in 2013. The pope's voice sounded strong during the basilica Mass as he read a long homily. Francis, who is 86, was discharged from a Rome hospital five days ago after being treated for bronchitis. Francis in his homily sought to shore up the dedication of priests to their flocks.
Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, has announced he will run for president. Kennedy filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission. The 69-year-old’s campaign to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination is considered a long shot. Kennedy, a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother, former U.S. attorney general, civil rights activist and Democratic presidential contender Robert F. Kennedy, has become one of the leading voices in a movement described by public health experts and even members of his own family as misleading and dangerous.
Bob Lee, a technology executive who created Cash App and was currently chief product officer of MobileCoin, has been fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco. The San Francisco Police Department has disclosed little about the stabbing. The department says officers responding to a stabbing in Rincon Hill neighborhood at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday found 43-year-old Robert Lee wounded and he died at a hospital. MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard says Lee made large contributions to Android at Google and was the first chief technology officer of Square before coming to MobileCoin.
The road to the NBA Finals now goes through Milwaukee. The road out of the Western Conference goes through Denver, for the first time ever. And the rest of the top half of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket is now set as well. The Bucks will have the No. 1 overall seed and home-court advantage for the entirety of their time in the NBA playoffs, after defeating Chicago 105-92 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee is now 58-22 this season; no other team in the league can get to more than 57 wins. Denver's No. 1 seed out West was secured when New Orleans beat Memphis.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
On April 6, 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens, Greece.
In 1987, Sugar Ray Leonard returns to the ring after a three-year layoff to upset Marvelous Marvin Hagler, becoming boxing’s 10th triple champ…
