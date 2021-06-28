 Skip to main content
Rescuers hopeful about finding survivors in rubble; US airstrikes target militias; BET Awards recap
Rescuers hopeful about finding survivors in rubble; US airstrikes target militias; BET Awards recap

One of the most prolific heatwaves in US history is forecast to shatter more records today. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Today is Monday, June 28, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Rescuers remain hopeful about finding more survivors in the rubble of Florida condo collapse; U.S. airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq; Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Building Collapse Miami

Search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble with their dogs at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, June 27, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. 

Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue workers digging feverishly for a fifth day Monday stressed that they could still find survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo building, a hope family members clung to even though no one has been pulled out alive since the first day the structure fell.

The death toll rose by just four people Sunday, to a total of nine confirmed dead. But more than 150 people are still missing in Surfside.

Families of the missing rode buses to a site nearby from which they could watch teams at work Sunday: firefighters, sniffer dogs and search experts employing radar and sonar devices.

***

Biden

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Washington. 

US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military, under the direction of President Joe Biden, carried out airstrikes against what it said were “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” near the border between Iraq and Syria, drawing condemnation from Iraq's military and calls for revenge by the militias.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the militias were using the facilities to launch unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq. It was the second time the Biden administration has taken military action in the region since he took over earlier this year.

Kirby said the U.S. military targeted three operational and weapons storage facilities Sunday — two in Syria and one in Iraq.

***

APTOPIX 2021 BET Awards

Lil Nas X performs "Call Me By Your Name" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. 

Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B's “WAP” had new meaning at the BET Awards: winning and pregnant.

The Grammy-winning star debuted her baby bump during a live performance Sunday alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos. She also won video of the year for her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted No. 1 hit “WAP."

Along with celebrating female artists, the BET Awards also highlighted gay pride with a seductive performance by Lil Nas X and Queen Latifah, who thanked her reported partner and son when she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.

***

Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue workers digging feverishly for a fifth day Monday stressed that they could still find survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo building, a hope family members clung to even though no one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the structure fell.

US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military, under the direction of President Joe Biden, carried out airstrikes against what it said were “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” near the border between Iraq and Syria, drawing condemnation from Iraq's military and calls for revenge by the militias.

State TV: NKoreans heartbroken over Kim's 'emaciated looks'
State TV: NKoreans heartbroken over Kim's 'emaciated looks'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Heartbroken North Koreans have been worrying tearfully about leader Kim Jong Un's “emaciated looks,” state media quoted a local resident as saying, in a rare acknowledgement of foreign speculation about his weight loss.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX US Track Trials Athletics

JuVaughn Harrison competes during the finals of the men's long jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: June 28

Today in history: June 28

In 1914, Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife, Sophie, were shot to death in Sarajevo — an act which sparked World War I, and more…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

