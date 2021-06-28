Rescuers hopeful about finding survivors in rubble; US airstrikes target militias; BET Awards recap

Today is Monday, June 28, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here's what you should know today: Rescuers remain hopeful about finding more survivors in the rubble of Florida condo collapse; U.S. airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq; Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards.
TOP STORIES
Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in rubble
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Rescue workers digging feverishly for a fifth day Monday stressed that they could still find survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Florida condo building, a hope family members clung to even though no one has been pulled out alive since the first day the structure fell.
The death toll rose by just four people Sunday, to a total of nine confirmed dead. But more than 150 people are still missing in Surfside.
Families of the missing rode buses to a site nearby from which they could watch teams at work Sunday: firefighters, sniffer dogs and search experts employing radar and sonar devices.
***
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military, under the direction of President Joe Biden, carried out airstrikes against what it said were “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” near the border between Iraq and Syria, drawing condemnation from Iraq's military and calls for revenge by the militias.
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the militias were using the facilities to launch unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq. It was the second time the Biden administration has taken military action in the region since he took over earlier this year.
Kirby said the U.S. military targeted three operational and weapons storage facilities Sunday — two in Syria and one in Iraq.
***
Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X shine at BET Awards
NEW YORK (AP) — Cardi B's “WAP” had new meaning at the BET Awards: winning and pregnant.
The Grammy-winning star debuted her baby bump during a live performance Sunday alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos. She also won video of the year for her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted No. 1 hit “WAP."
Along with celebrating female artists, the BET Awards also highlighted gay pride with a seductive performance by Lil Nas X and Queen Latifah, who thanked her reported partner and son when she accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.
***
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1914, Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria and his wife, Sophie, were shot to death in Sarajevo — an act which sparked World War I, and more…
In 1997, Evander Holyfield, bleeding badly from his right ear after being bitten by Mike Tyson, retains the WBA heavyweight championship in La…
***