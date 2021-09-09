Robinson, Pepi, US flip WCup qualifier, beat Honduras 4-1

“We just fought,” Lletget said. “We knew we just had to match their intensity. That was the biggest change in the second half.”

Mexico leads the North and Central American and Caribbean region with seven points, followed by Canada and the U.S. with five points each and identical goals for and against. Panama has five points and trails on goals, while Costa Rica and Honduras have two points apiece and Jamaica none. The top three nations qualify.

“Maybe we thought it was going to be easier than it was going down to El Salvador, Honduras,” Adams said. “These are tough games, man. You see how hostile the crowds are, but the energy is amazing, the atmosphere is amazing. It’s only going to make us better for the future.”

Notes: Pulisic's ankle will be evaluated by Chelsea. The European-based Americans took a charter flight to London and onto Berlin after the match. ... Canada beat visiting El Salvador 3-0 on goals by Atiba Hutchison, Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan. ... Mexico got a 76th-minute goal from Jesús Corona in a 1-1 draw at Panama, which went ahead on Rolando Blackburn’s 28th-minute goal. ... Costa Rica was held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Jamaica. Jimmy Marín scored in the third minute for the hosts and Shamar Nicholson tied the score in the 47th.

