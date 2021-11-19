Ruben Blades: Power doesn't corrupt, power unmasks

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Sometimes one may wonder what would have happened if Ruben Blades had been president of Panama. Would he have been good? Hated? Was it better that he didn't?

“I think it would have been good for the country,” Blades said Thursday in a video call interview just hours before of the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. It turned into a huge night for Blades, who was honored as the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year and won album of the year for “SALSWING!” and best salsa album for “SALSA PLUS!”, both with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

“People say that power corrupts. I don't think so. I believe that power unmasks,” he added. “They don’t buy you if you don’t sell yourself. ... Public service to me is worth more than a Grammy or all the Grammys I have earned or whatever they give me. There is nothing better than serving your country and your people, period.”