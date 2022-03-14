 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russia seeking military aid from China, US official says; Tom Brady's un-retirement; NCAA brackets

Today is Monday, March 14, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A severe storm threat is likely for parts of the South as a separate system brings coastal rain and mountain snow to the Pacific Northwest. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Russia-Ukraine-War-United States-China

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Feb. 11, 2022, in Washington.

US official: Russia seeking military aid from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official said Russia asked China for military equipment to use in its invasion of Ukraine, a request that heightened tensions about the ongoing war ahead of a Monday meeting in Rome between top aides for the U.S. and Chinese governments.

In advance of the talks, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan bluntly warned China to avoid helping Russia evade punishment from global sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy. “We will not allow that to go forward,” he said. China in turn accused on Monday the U.S. of spreading “disinformation.”

The prospect of China offering Russia financial help is one of several concerns for President Joe Biden. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said that in recent days, Russia had requested support from China, including military equipment, to press forward in its ongoing war with Ukraine.

***

Buccaneers Brady Returns Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. 

Tom Brady is returning to Tampa to play 23rd season in NFL

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days.

Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his decision on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished business.” The news stole the spotlight from the NCAA’s Selection Sunday.

***

This morning's top headlines: Monday, March 14

Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Government & Politics
AP

Talks to resume as Russia pressures Ukrainian capital Kyiv

  • By YURAS KARMANAU - Associated Press
  • Updated
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia's military forces kept up their punishing campaign to capture Ukraine's capital with fighting and artillery fire in Kyiv's suburbs Monday after an airstrike on a military base near the Polish border brought the war dangerously close to NATO's doorstep.

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war
Government & Politics
AP

US view of Putin: Angry, frustrated, likely to escalate war

  • By NOMAAN MERCHANT - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than two weeks into a war he expected to dominate in two days, Vladimir Putin is projecting anger, frustration at his military’s failures and a willingness to cause even more violence and destruction in Ukraine, in the assessment of U.S. intelligence officials.

COVID-19 delays trial in plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer
National
AP

COVID-19 delays trial in plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer

  • By MICHAEL TARM and ED WHITE - Associated Press
  • Updated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The trial for four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that was scheduled to resume Monday has been postponed at least until Thursday because an essential participant tested positive for COVID-19.

'The Power of the Dog' wins best picture at BAFTAs
Health
AP

'The Power of the Dog' wins best picture at BAFTAs

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
  • Updated
LONDON (AP) — Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” has won the best-picture prize at the British Academy Film Awards.

William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies
Obituaries
AP

William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies

  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — William Hurt, whose laconic charisma and self-assured subtlety as an actor made him one of the 1980s foremost leading men in movies such as “Broadcast News," “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71.

Now that NCAA brackets are out, here's what you should know
Health
AP

Now that NCAA brackets are out, here's what you should know

  • By STEVE MEGARGEE - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
After the pandemic shut things down in 2020 and severely restricted the number of spectators last year, we finally have a March featuring NCAA Tournament games with no crowd restrictions at sites across the country.

  • By DAVID BRANDT - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chase Briscoe jumped out of his car and was obviously emotional, kneeling by his No. 14 for a few seconds before a coup…

***

NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKETS

Here are printable NCAA Tournament brackets:

Men

Download PDF NCAA Tournament Bracket, men's

Women

Download PDF NCAA Tournament Bracket, women's

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Beijing Paralympics Closing Ceremony

Vitalii Lukianenko carries the flag of Ukraine during the closing ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Beijing. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in sports history: March 14

Today in sports history: March 14

In 1998, Harvard women become the first 16th-seeded team, men or women, to win an NCAA tournament game by defeating top-seeded Stanford, 71-67…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

