Russia sets cease-fire amid shelling; Harris marks Selma anniversary; Dolly Parton hosts ACMs tonight

Today is Monday, March 7, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
FIRST, THE WEATHER
The severe weather threat shifts east as Old Man Winter makes another trip south. Ahead of that cold is record warmth, with temperatures feeling more like early summer than spring. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations amid heavy shelling
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, but previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow's armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after the announcement.
A day earlier, hundreds of thousands of civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from what Ukrainian officials said was Russian shelling in cities in the center, north and south.
Ahead of a third round of talks scheduled for Monday afternoon, the Russian Defense Ministry said a cease-fire would start in the morning, and safe passages would open for civilians from the capital of Kyiv, the southern port city of Mariupol, and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy. Some of the evacuation routes, however, would funnel civilians toward Russia or its ally Belarus — unlikely destinations for many Ukrainians who would prefer to head toward countries on the western and southern borders.
Kamala Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Selma, Alabama, on Sunday to commemorate a defining moment in the fight for equal voting rights, even as congressional efforts to restore the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act have faltered.
Under a blazing blue sky, Harris linked arms with rank-and-file activists from the civil rights movement and led thousands across the bridge where, on March 7, 1965, white state troopers attacked Black voting rights marchers attempting to cross. The images of violence at the Edmund Pettus Bridge — originally named for a Confederate general — shocked the nation and helped galvanize support for passage of the Voting Rights Act.
Harris called the site hallowed ground where people fought for the “most fundamental right of American citizenship: the right to vote.”
ACM Awards, Amazon aim to give new flow to awards shows
Host Dolly Parton, classic country royalty, is about the only traditional thing about Monday night's Academy of Country Music Awards, a show that seeks a new flow in nearly every way.
Parton will be joined by co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett — all three will also be performing — in a ceremony that jumps from network TV to a streaming-only, no commercials telecast on Amazon Prime Video, and shifts from a theater setting to the outdoor Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The year's top nominee is Chris Young, whose seven nominations, including album of the year and single of the year, come in part because he got dual nods as artist and producer.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
Team LeBron romped to a 170-150 win over Team Durant in the NBA’s 70th All-Star Game.
In 1996, Magic Johnson becomes the second NBA player to reach 10,000 career assists. See more sports moments from this date:
