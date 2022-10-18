 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Russia targets Ukraine's power, water; Trump's 'exorbitant' Secret Service bills; '70s Show' actor on trial

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Extremely cold temperatures warrant freeze alerts for the East as the Pacific Northwest smoke from wildfires. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

MORNING LISTEN

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 18

Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again
Government & Politics
AP

Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

  • By HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press
  • Updated
Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. That's part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly a third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, causing massive blackouts. The mayor of Zhytomyr said all of the city was without electricity and water after a double missile strike Tuesday on an energy facility. Authorities said missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in the south-central city of Dnipro.

‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
Features
AP

‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide

  • By PAUL WISEMAN, KELVIN CHAN, SAMY MAGDY and AYSE WIETING - Associated Press
  • Updated
As the value of the U.S. dollar soars, other currencies around the world are sinking by comparison. This is contributing to skyrocketing prices for everyday goods and services and compounding financial distress, especially in poorer countries. It has stirred complaints from an auto parts dealer in Nairobi, a seller of baby clothes in Istanbul, a wine importer in Manchester, England, and the driver of the colorful Philippine mini-bus known as a jeepney. The dollar is up 18% this year against a basket of key currencies around the globe. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes have led to higher rates on U.S. government and corporate bonds, luring investors and driving up the U.S. currency.

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'
Government & Politics
AP

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

  • By BERNARD CONDON - Associated Press
  • Updated
Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency — including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night. That is according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee investigating the former president. The House Oversight Committee said the Secret Service was charged more than $800 per night at least 11 times by his properties. The Trump Organization denied anything improper. It said it provided rooms to the Secret Service at cost or deep discount, adding that its business did not profit at all from the presidency.

Student loan forgiveness application website goes live
Government & Politics
AP

Student loan forgiveness application website goes live

  • By COLLIN BINKLEY and SEUNG MIN KIM - Associated Press
  • Updated
President Joe Biden has officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program. He announced Monday that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. Biden is encouraging the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touting the application form, which he says will take less than five minutes to complete. He says an early, “beta launch” version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications “without a glitch or any difficulty.”

Details emerge about alleged serial killer's criminal past
National
AP

Details emerge about alleged serial killer's criminal past

  • AP
  • Updated
A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes. The California corrections department said Monday that 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee was sentenced in 1999 to two years in prison for possessing and selling a controlled substance. Brownlee was again convicted for the same crime in December 2001 and sentenced to three years. Brownlee was arrested Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton. It was not known if Brownlee has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Nigeria races to assist flood victims; death toll tops 600
World

Nigeria races to assist flood victims; death toll tops 600

  • By CHINEDU ASADU - Associated Press
  • Updated
Officials in Nigeria say the death toll from this year's flooding has risen to 603. Authorities have called the floods the country's worst in more than a decade, blaming the disaster on unusually heavy rainfall and the release of excess water from the Lagdo dam in neighboring Cameroon. More than 1.3 million people have been displaced by the disaster, according to Nigeria's humanitarian affairs minister. Sadiya Umar Farouq is warning that five states are still at risk of experiencing floods up until the end of November. At least 340,000 hectares of land also have been affected, worsening fears of food supply disruptions.

'70s Show' actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges
National
AP

'70s Show' actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
Opening statements are set to begin soon in the trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson, who is charged with raping three women about 20 years ago. A Los Angeles County jury is expected to be seated as soon as Tuesday in the trial of the 46-year-old former star of the long-running sitcom. All three women say Masterson raped them at his home between 2001 and 2003. Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology and all three women are former members, making the church likely to loom large during the trial.

Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says
National
AP

Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
A judge has ruled that Mel Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers. The 66-year-old actor and director Gibson was one of many trial witnesses whose identities were revealed in court Friday. Weinstein is accused of sexual battery against the woman, who is a masseuse and friend of Gibson’s. The judge and lawyers took a break from jury selection to argue over which witnesses and evidence will be allowed during the eight-week trial. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty.

Teary Kevin Spacey testifies of sex abuse claims: 'Not true'
National
AP

Teary Kevin Spacey testifies of sex abuse claims: 'Not true'

  • By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
  • Updated
A teary Kevin Spacey has testified in a New York courtroom that he never made a sexual pass at the actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp says Spacey put him on his bed after a 1986 party and laid on top of him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Spacey said Monday on the stand that those allegations are “not true.” Spacey said he met Rapp and aspiring actor John Barrowman backstage after a performance. Spacey testified that “Anthony Rapp seemed like a kid and John Barrowman seemed like a man." Spacey's account is backed up by a deposition by Barrowman.

MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens
National
AP

MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
Following the second rainout of the series, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are set to finally settle their American League playoff in the Bronx. After that, a most unexpected National League Championship Series matching the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres gets underway at Petco Park. After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, the decisive Game 5 of the Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees was postponed Monday night and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. That gives New York a chance to start All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest instead of Jameson Taillon. Cleveland is expected to stick with right-hander Aaron Civale. The winner faces Houston in the AL Championship Series.

Late turnover, Hopkins 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win
Football

Late turnover, Hopkins 4th field goal gives Chargers OT win

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos. The Chargers have won three straight to improve to 4-2. They are tied with Kansas City atop the AFC West. The game appeared to be headed toward a tie until Denver’s Montrell Washington muffed JK Scott’s punt at the Broncos 32-yard line. It was recovered by Deane Leonard at the 28.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Nepal Daily Life

A farmer returns home after harvesting paddy at Bhaktapur, Nepal, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Agriculture is the main source of food, income, and employment for the majority of people in Nepal.

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 18

Today in history: Oct. 18

One year ago: Colin Powell, a trailblazing soldier and diplomat who was the first Black person to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Sta…

Today in sports history: Oct. 18

Today in sports history: Oct. 18

In 1977, Reggie Jackson hits three consecutive home runs to lead the New York Yankees to the World Series championship over Los Angeles in six…

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

