Stocks rise on Wall Street, holding near their record highs

Stocks were mostly higherly on Wall Street Monday and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve.

The central bank signaled that it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support. A speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday may have helped ease concerns that a key factor in the market's solid gains this year, low interest rates, will remain for the foreseeable future.

“When you look at it, the impression is things are good and Powell essentially said he’s not the one who’s going to take the punch bowl away,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 2:40 p.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was up 1%.

Technology stocks, which benefit from low interest rates, did much of the heavy lifting for the broader market. Health care companies also had solid gains and helped lift the benchmark S&P 500.

Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.28% from 1.31% late Friday.