Saab Story: Maduro ally appears in court on graft charges

“I don't plan to lie to favor the U.S.,” said a nervous-sounding Camilla Fabri, reading a letter she said was penned by her husband. “I've not committed any crime, in the U.S. or in any country.”

Hours later, Maduro himself entered the fray, saying the U.S. — not his government — delivered a “mortal blow” to the dialogue effort and next month's gubernatorial elections, which pits a bitterly divided opposition against a slate of pro-Maduro candidates supported by the central government.

He also asserted, with no evidence, that interrogators in Cape Verde used electric shocks to torture Saab and extract a false confession that in the end never came.

“They wanted to force him into becoming a monster, a false accuser against Venezuela, against me and against the Bolivarian revolution — something he never allowed,” Maduro said on state TV.

The out-of-court maneuvers have been especially troubling to the families of nine Americans jailed in Caracas. Over the weekend, they published an open letter appealing to the White House to remain engaged on Venezuela.