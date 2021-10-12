Sally Rooney holds off on Hebrew translation of new novel

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Sally Rooney is holding off on allowing her current book to be translated into Hebrew, citing Israel's “system of racial domination and segregation against Palestinians.”

In a statement issued Tuesday through her literary representatives, the Wylie Agency, the Irish novelist said she hoped to eventually find a Hebrew-language translator for “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” which came out last month, but will not do so through an Israeli publisher. Her previous novels, “Normal People” and “Conversations With Friends," were released in Hebrew through Modan Publishing House.

“I understand that not everyone will agree with my decision, but I simply do not feel it would be right for me under the present circumstances to accept a new contract with an Israeli company that does not publicly distance itself from apartheid and support the U.N.-stipulated rights of the Palestinian people,” said Rooney, 30, one of the world's most popular and acclaimed young writers.

Rooney's decision was first reported by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.