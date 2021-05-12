Scramble on for new fuel routes after Colonial Pipeline hack

There are about 121,000 convenience stores which sell about 5,300 gallons per day of gasoline, accounting for about 80% of retail fuel sales. Most truck deliveries bring 8,000 gallons of fuel, but at many stores demand has been two to five times the normal amount, said Jeff Lenard of the National Association of Convenience Stores, in a conference call with reporters.

Rationing has been imposed after some natural disasters, including Hurricane Sandy in 2012, but there could be resistance to it this time, especially if it looks like the pipeline could return to normal operation in a few days.

It could also backfire. “Once rationing occurs, more panic buying ensues,” said Ryan McNutt, CEO of the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline ticked above $3 for the first time since 2016 Wednesday, according to the AAA. Prices begin to rise around this time every year and the auto club said Wednesday that the average price hit $3.008 nationally.

“You go to some states, and you’re going to see much higher increases, especially in the South, because that’s where you’re seeing the largest impact in terms of strain of gasoline, or strain of people,” McGee said.

Bussewitz reported from New York and Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia. Associated Press Writers Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia, David Koenig in Dallas and Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.

