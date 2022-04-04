Search on for shooters who killed 6, hurt 12; South Carolina wins women's NCAA title; a joyful Grammys

Today is Monday, April 4, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
Severe weather drops south across the Southern Plains to start the week. Drought conditions in the West continue with rain and snow in the Pacific Northwest Monday. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest.
***
TOP STORIES
California police search for shooters who killed 6, hurt 12
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The usual crowds filled the streets as bars and nightclubs were closing in California’s capital city of Sacramento when the sound of rapid-fire gunshots sent people running in terror. In a matter of seconds, the latest U.S. mass shooting had left six people dead and 12 wounded.
Sacramento police said they were searching for at least two people who opened fire around 2 a.m. Sunday on the outskirts of the city's downtown entertainment district, anchored by the Golden One Arena that hosts concerts and the NBA's Sacramento Kings. The team's home game against the Golden State Warriors went on as scheduled Sunday night and began with a moment of silence for the victims.
Police Chief Kathy Lester revealed few details from the investigation and pleaded with the public to share videos and other evidence that could lead to the killers.
***
Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dawn Staley hoisted the championship trophy high, strutted around the court and stopped for a brief victory dance. She handed over the hardware to South Carolina's student band, then headed back to midcourt for more merriment.
The Gamecocks hit all the right notes this season, and they finished with a masterpiece.
Staley's team buttoned up on defense and dominated on the glass, beating UConn 64-49 on Sunday night to end the Huskies’ undefeated streak in title games. Destanni Henderson scored a career-high 26 points, Aliyah Boston added 11 points and 16 rebounds, and the Gamecocks handed Geno Auriemma’s Huskies their first loss in 12 NCAA title games.
***
Jon Batiste tops Grammys; Silk Sonic soars, Rodrigo crowned
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo made an impressive Grammy debut, Silk Sonic claimed two major awards and Jon Batiste had the most stunning victory of the night winning the top prize at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.
Batiste won five Grammys Sunday including album of the year for “We Are” pulling off an upset in a loaded category filled with tough competition from Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and the combined talents of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. After his win, the multi-genre performer honored the artists he beat, telling the audience that “the creative arts are subjective. Be you.”
“I just put my head down and I work on the craft every day,” said Batiste, who won for his song “Cry,” the video for “Freedom” and his work with the Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the soundtrack for “Soul.”
***
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2016, Kris Jenkins hits a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Villanova to the national title over North Carolina — one of the wildest finishes…
***