Senate Dems reach $3.5T budget deal; Pope Francis returns to work; Sho-time at MLB All-Star game
alert special report

Senate Dems reach $3.5T budget deal; Pope Francis returns to work; Sho-time at MLB All-Star game

A day of active weather is expected across the country. From severe storms in the Midwest to monsoon flooding in the Southwest, CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin discusses all of today's threats,

Today is Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Senate Democrats reached a deal on a $3.5 trillion budget that largely backs President Biden's top priorities; Pope Francis is back at work after 10-day hospitalization; and it was the Shohei Otahni show at MLB's All-Star game.

Keep scrolling for today's top stories, this date in history and celebrity birthdays.

TOP STORIES

Congress Voting Bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters before meeting with Democratic members of the Texas Legislature who are trying to kill a Republican bill in Austin that would make it harder to vote in the Lone Star State, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. 

Senate Democrats' $3.5T budget deal backs up Biden's goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they have reached a budget agreement envisioning spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade, paving the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate change, health care and family service programs sought by President Joe Biden.

The accord announced Tuesday night marks a major step in the party’s push to meet Biden’s goal of bolstering an economy that was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and setting it on course for long-term growth — and includes a Medicare expansion of vision, hearing and dental benefits for older Americans, a goal of progressives.

But Democrats behind the agreement face possible objections from their rival moderate and progressive factions and will have to work hard to convert their plans into legislation they can push through the closely divided Congress over what could be unanimous Republican opposition.

***

Vatican Pope Surgery

Pope Francis stops to greet police that escorted him as he arrives at the Vatican after leaving the hospital on his Ford, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon Wednesday, July 14, 2021. 

Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis was discharged from a Rome hospital and returned home to the Vatican on Wednesday, 10 days after undergoing surgery to remove half his colon.

Francis, 84, sat in the passenger seat of the Ford car, which left Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic around 10:45 a.m. (0845 GMT; 4:45 a.m. EDT). He made a stop to pray at Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore basilica, which has a beloved icon of the Virgin Mary which Francis always visits after returning home from a foreign trip.

After the brief stop, Francis' small motorcade approached a side entrance to the Vatican. The Ford stopped before reaching the gate and Francis got out with the help of a bodyguard. He greeted some Italian security guards — two army soldiers standing guard and a handful of Italian police motorcycle escorts — and got back in the car, which then entered the Vatican through the Perugino gate.

***

APTOPIX All Star Game Baseball

American League's starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, throws during the first inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. 

Sho-case: Shohei Ohtani gets All-Star win for AL, bats, too

DENVER (AP) — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too.

Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.

Near and far, the sport’s entire focus was on Ohtani from the very start in this All-Star Game.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: July 14

Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion budget agreement
Government & Politics
AP

Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion budget agreement

  By ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
  Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats announced late Tuesday that they'd reached a budget agreement envisioning spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade, paving the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate change, health care and family-service programs sought by President Joe Biden.

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
Government & Politics
AP

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BRIAN SLODYSKO and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
  Updated
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over three weeks
National
AP

US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over three weeks

  By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and JOSH FUNK Associated Press
  Updated
The COVID-19 curve in the U.S. is rising again after months of decline, with the number of new cases per day doubling over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.

Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West
National
AP

Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West

  By NATHAN HOWARD and JOHN ANTCZAK Associated Press
  Updated
BLY, Ore. (AP) — An army of firefighters labored in hot, dry and windy weather Tuesday to contain fires chewing through wilderness and burning homes across drought-stricken Western states already sweltering in the second heat wave of the year.

Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest
Government & Politics
AP

Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest

  By PAUL J. WEBER, ACACIA CORONADO and BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press
  Updated
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrats who hurriedly took off to Washington to block sweeping new election laws urged Congress on Tuesday to quickly pass legislation protecting voting rights, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened them with arrest the moment they return.

Trump's finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment
National
AP

Trump's finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment

  By BERNARD CONDON Associated Press
  Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — The move by Donald Trump's company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners.

Judge tosses Roy Moore's lawsuit over Baron Cohen interview
National
AP

Judge tosses Roy Moore's lawsuit over Baron Cohen interview

  By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press
  Updated
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s $95 million lawsuit targeting comedian Sacha Baron Cohen filed after Moore complained he was tricked into an interview that lampooned sexual misconduct accusations against him.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX All Star Game Baseball

American League's Shohei Ohtani, of the Los Angeles Angeles, warms up prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: July 14

Today in history: July 14

In 2015, world powers and Iran struck a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions, and more even…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

