Senate Dems reach $3.5T budget deal; Pope Francis returns to work; Sho-time at MLB All-Star game

Today is Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: Senate Democrats reached a deal on a $3.5 trillion budget that largely backs President Biden's top priorities; Pope Francis is back at work after 10-day hospitalization; and it was the Shohei Otahni show at MLB's All-Star game.

TOP STORIES

Senate Democrats' $3.5T budget deal backs up Biden's goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they have reached a budget agreement envisioning spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade, paving the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate change, health care and family service programs sought by President Joe Biden.

The accord announced Tuesday night marks a major step in the party’s push to meet Biden’s goal of bolstering an economy that was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic and setting it on course for long-term growth — and includes a Medicare expansion of vision, hearing and dental benefits for older Americans, a goal of progressives.