Senate Dems reach deal on economic package; 'significant escalation' from China; NFL kicks off

Over 50 million people are under heat alerts across the Northeast and central US on Friday as more rain heads towards the most vulnerable areas in Kentucky. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.

The consensus for this week's streaming and screening is that there are a lot of potential surprise breakouts.

The big fish in the pond is "Bullet Train," the assassin action comedy starring Brad Pitt and a stacked supporting cast, but don't discount the long awaited "Sandman" series (based on Neil Gaiman's comic series) that's hitting Netflix on Friday, the "Predator" prequel "Prey" hitting Hulu (and its alternate audio dun entirely in Comanche), the LGBTQ+ conversion camp slasher "They/Them" on Peacock that connects Kevin Bacon back to his horror roots, and too many other great options to rattle off here so you'll just have to listen to get the lowdown on the highlights.

Today in history: August 5 Movie star Marilyn Monroe, 36, was found dead in her Los Angeles home; her death was ruled a probable suicide from “acute barbiturate poisoning.”

Today in sports history: Aug. 5 Serena and Venus Williams win the doubles title, as Serena becomes tennis’ first double-gold medalist at an Olympics since Venus won singles a…

