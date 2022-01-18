 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Senate returns to debate voting rights bill today; Texas synagogue hostage-taker update; and more
alert

Senate returns to debate voting rights bill today; Texas synagogue hostage-taker update; and more

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Deja vu this week as an Alberta clipper ushers in another Arctic blast of cold air. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

Congress Voting Bills

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, speaks to the media after Senate Democrats met privately with President Joe Biden, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

Sinema, Manchin slammed as Senate begins voting bill debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing stark criticism from civil rights leaders, senators return to Capitol Hill under intense pressure to change their rules and break a Republican filibuster that has hopelessly stalled voting legislation.

The Senate is set to launch debate Tuesday on the voting bill with attention focused intently on two pivotal Democrats — Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia — who were singled out with a barrage of criticism during Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for their refusal to change what civil rights leaders call the “Jim Crow filibuster.”

Martin Luther King III, the son of the late civil rights leader, compared Sinema and Manchin to the white moderate his father wrote about during the civil rights battles of the 1950s and 1960s — a person who declared support for the goals of Black voting rights but not the direct actions or demonstrations that ultimately led to passage of the landmark legislation.

Texas Synagogue Standoff

Police stand in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. 

Texas synagogue hostage-taker had stayed in area shelters

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — An armed man who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue had spent time in area homeless shelters in the two weeks leading up to the attack, and was dropped off at one by someone he appeared to know.

Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national who authorities identified as the hostage-taker, was brought to the shelter in downtown Dallas on Jan. 2 by a man who hugged him and had conversations with him, said Wayne Walker, CEO and pastor of OurCalling, which provides services to homeless people.

“He was dropped off by somebody that looked like he had a relationship with him,” said Walker, who said they'd turned photos and video over to the FBI.

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Jan. 18

Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won't stop filibuster

  • By LISA MASCARO - AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate opened debate Tuesday, a devastating setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two holdout senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a Republican filibuster.

On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights
On MLK Day, King III implores Senate to act on voting rights

  • By JEFF MARTIN and MICHAEL WARREN - The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A day before the U.S. Senate was expected to take up significant legislation on voting rights that is looking likely to fail, Martin Luther King, Jr.'s eldest son condemned federal lawmakers over their inaction.

White House: Texas hostage-taker had raised no red flags
White House: Texas hostage-taker had raised no red flags

  • By MICHAEL BALSAMO, JAKE BLEIBERG and ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — The gunman who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death was checked against law enforcement databases before entering the U.S. but raised no red flags, the White House said Tuesday.

Hong Kong to kill 2,000 animals after hamsters get COVID-19
Hong Kong to kill 2,000 animals after hamsters get COVID-19

  • By ZEN SOO - Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities said Tuesday that they will kill about 2,000 small animals, including hamsters, after several tested positive for the coronavirus at a pet store where an employee was also infected.

Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack
Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack

  • By JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack…

Pharrell Williams calls for economic equity during MLK event

  • The Virginian-Pilot
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Singer and music producer Pharrell Williams is challenging corporate America to “do more" by supporting entrepreneurs of color and adopting economic equity measures.

Stafford propels Rams past Cardinals 34-11 in playoff rout
Stafford propels Rams past Cardinals 34-11 in playoff rout

  • By GREG BEACHAM - AP Sports Writer
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Rams had a 20-point lead on Arizona with 4 1/2 minutes left at raucous SoFi Stadium. Matthew Stafford’s 13-year quest for his first playoff victory was all but complete after Los Angeles' dominant performance on both sides of the ball.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Britain Weather

Birds stand on the frozen surface of a body of water as the sun rises over in Bushy Park, London, Monday Jan. 17, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 18

Today in history: Jan. 18

During World War II, Jewish insurgents in the Warsaw Ghetto launched their initial armed resistance against Nazi troops, who eventually succee…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

