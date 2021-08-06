 Skip to main content
Senate struggles to finish $1T infrastructure bill; DeSantis, Biden feud over COVID; US beach volleyball gold
Senate struggles to finish $1T infrastructure bill; DeSantis, Biden feud over COVID; US beach volleyball gold

The Dixie Fire is now the 6th largest fire in California history and the continued drought for the West will not provide any relief. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

Today is Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Congress Infrastructure

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., arrives to chair the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, as lawmakers work to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. 

Senators struggle to amend, finish $1T infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON — Nearing decision time, senators were struggling to wrap up work on the bipartisan infrastructure plan despite hopes to expedite consideration and voting on the nearly $1 trillion proposal.

The package had appeared on track for eventual Senate passage, a rare accord between Republicans and Democrats joining on a shared priority that also is essential to President Joe Biden’s agenda. But senators hit new problems late Thursday as they worked late into the night on amendments. A procedural vote was set for Saturday.

“We’ve worked long, hard and collaboratively, to finish this important bipartisan bill,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., just before midnight. In announcing Saturday’s schedule, he said “We very much want to finish.”

Virus Outbreak Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. DeSantis is doubling down as the state again broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations. The Republican governor insisted Tuesday that the spike will be short-lived.

DeSantis feuds with Biden White House as COVID cases rise

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It didn't take much for the White House to set Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis off. As coronavirus cases rise across the Sun Belt, President Joe Biden asked GOP governors to “get out of the way” of efforts to contain the virus.

DeSantis fired back that he did not want to “hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you,” adding, “Why don't you do your job?”

The exchange was unusually direct and bitter, particularly for politicians dealing with a crisis that is killing Americans in rising numbers. But it was a sign that the now-familiar cudgels of virus politics — debates pitting “freedoms” against masks and restrictions — remain potent weapons. And DeSantis, in particular, appears eager to carry that fight into next year’s midterms election, and beyond.

Tokyo Olympics Beach Volleyball

April Ross, left, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate winning a women's beach volleyball Gold Medal match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. 

Americans win beach gold medal, and Ross completes the set

TOKYO — April Ross won the Olympic gold medal that completes her set, and when she stood on the top step of the podium at the Shiokaze Park beach volleyball venue on Friday she had with her the perfect person to hang it around her neck: teammate Alix Klineman.

“I know that was a product of COVID, but it actually feels really special when you’re up there,” said Ross, who received her third Olympic medal from her third Olympic partner after a masked IOC official presented it on a tray because of pandemic protocols.

“I was like, ‘We get to award the medals to each other,'" said Ross, who won silver in London and bronze in Rio de Janeiro. “In my head, I was thinking, 'Thank you, Alix.'”

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

Top headlines this morning: Aug. 6

Hezbollah says fired rockets after Israeli airstrikes
World
Hezbollah says fired rockets after Israeli airstrikes

  By LAURIE KELLMAN and ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — The militant Hezbollah group said it fired a barrage of rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border on Friday, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier.

Biden signs bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 first responders
Government & Politics
Biden signs bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 first responders

  By MARY CLARE JALONICK and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday offered “profound gratitude” to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as he signed legislation to award them Congressional Gold Medals for their service. The president thanked the officers for saving the lives of members of Congress during those “tragic hours” of the attack seven months ago.

US likely enjoyed hiring spree in July as economy rebounds
National
US likely enjoyed hiring spree in July as economy rebounds

  By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases and a shortage of available workers, the U.S. economy likely enjoyed a burst of job growth last month as it bounced back with surprising vigor from last year’s coronavirus shutdown.

Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire
National
Town burns to ashes in raging Northern California wildfire

  By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and NOAH BERGER Associated Press
GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Eva Gorman says the little California mountain town of Greenville was a place of community and strong character, the kind of place where neighbors volunteered to move furniture, colorful baskets of flowers brightened Main Street, and writers, musicians, mechanics and chicken farmers mingled.

Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe
National
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe

  By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State lawmakers told Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday that their ongoing investigation of his conduct in office is almost done and gave him a deadline of Aug. 13 to provide additional evidence as they moved toward what seemed like an increasingly inevitable impeachment battle.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Brazil

A student arrives for the start of in-person class during the COVID-19 pandemic at a public school in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, after a year and a half of remote learning. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Aug. 6

Today in history: Aug. 6

During World War II, the U.S. B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb code-named “Little Boy” on Hiroshima, Japan, and more events…

Today in sports history: Aug. 6

Today in sports history: Aug. 6

In 1966, Muhammad Ali knocks out Brian London in the third round to retain his world heavyweight title. See more sports moments from this date:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?
National

70% of US adults are now vaccinated. Does it matter?

  • Updated

President Joe Biden's vaccination goal comes a month late amid a delta variant  outbreak now swamping hospitals and prompting new mask rules. Learn what may come next, including mandatory vaccinations, and see the data on your state.

Dixie fire continue to devastate a drought-stricken California

