 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Serbian capital Belgrade sees clubbing flouting virus rules
0 comments
AP

Serbian capital Belgrade sees clubbing flouting virus rules

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Authorities in Serbia’s capital Belgrade on Monday held an emergency meeting over a surge in night clubbing that has drawn thousands of partygoers in violation of rules against the new coronavirus.

Belgrade's mayor announced stepped-up controls of clubs, cafes and other venues that are allowed to operate until 8p.m. with limited capacity. but have widely flouted government restrictions.

“We want to send a clear message that this is no moment to relax and that such behavior could put everyone at risk of a rise in numbers of infections,” said Zoran Radojicic.

Serbian police said they detained five people over the weekend after breaking up two big parties in different parts of the city. A party in central Belgrade gathered about 1,000 people and the other, held in a new part of the city, around 600, police said.

Before the virus outbreak, Belgrade was known for its wild nightlife that centers on clubs situated on rafts on the capital's two rivers, the Danube and Sava.

The country of 7 million has been reporting an average 2,000 new infections a day and health authorities warn that the situation could spiral out of control despite ongoing inoculation against COVID-19.

Also Monday, hundreds of medical workers staged a protest against what they said was authorities' neglect of their plight as they fight to save COVID-19 patients.

The protesters lit candles and laid white roses outside the government headquarters at a vigil called by an independent doctors' union to honor more than 100 medical workers they say have died since the start of the pandemic.

Organizers said many lives could have been saved with better organization and protection for medical workers. Participants demanded the resignation of the health minister and changes in the system.

“This is the last warning ... we can offer this government!” said union head Rade Panic.

Serbia has reported more than 400,000 confirmed infections and over 4,000 virus-related deaths. Using mainly Chinese and Russian vaccines, authorities so far have inoculated more than 600,000 people and started administering second doses, which has put Serbia among the top countries in Europe regarding vaccination.

———

Follow AP coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What if you can't work from home?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
World

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

  • Updated

WUHAN, China (AP) — The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, saying an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.

+4
Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case
World

Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A court in Warsaw ruled Tuesday that two prominent Holocaust researchers must apologize to a woman who claimed her deceased uncle had been slandered in a historical work, citing alleged inaccuracies that suggested the Polish man helped kill Jews during World War II.

Trump's Covid-19 condition was worse than his team let on
World

Trump's Covid-19 condition was worse than his team let on

Former US President Donald Trump's condition with Covid-19 became so concerning last year that there was talk of putting him on a ventilator, according to what Trump told one person at the time, raising questions over whether the White House downplayed the seriousness of his situation.

In new tactic, Navalny supporters to rally in courtyards
World

In new tactic, Navalny supporters to rally in courtyards

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — A top ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Tuesday announced a new anti-government protest, urging residents of big cities to briefly gather in residential courtyards this weekend with their cellphone flashlights on.

Watch Now: Related Video

What if you can't work from home?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News