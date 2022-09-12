Service for Queen Elizabeth II being held at St. Giles' Cathedral in Scotland. Live coverage here

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — With her four children walking silently behind the hearse, Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped oak coffin made the solemn journey Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.

Four days after the 96-year-old monarch died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as the queen’s coffin, draped in the royal standard, was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse.

Britain Royals

King Charles III, background right and members of the Royal family join the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. King Charles arrived in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother’s coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to the cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.(Andrew Milligan/Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walked behind as the hearse traveled to St. Giles’ Cathedral flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

Charles, Anne and Edward all wore military uniforms, but Andrew did not. The Royal Navy veteran was stripped of his honorary military titles and was removed as a working royal over his friendship with the notorious U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so members of the public can pay their respects. Full story here:

