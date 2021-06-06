Seven for Simone; Biles claims another US Gymnastics title

“It’s so crazy because in training I never go out of bounds and I never have this much power,” Biles said. “But with the adrenaline, that's where it comes.”

While Biles' victory was never in doubt — it rarely has been during her nearly eight-year reign atop the sport — she remains in no mood to coast.

And to think she didn't even bother with her latest innovation, a Yurchenko double-pike vault she drilled twice at the U.S. Classic last month that caught the attention of everyone from LeBron James to Michelle Obama. Instead, she opted for two with slightly lower difficulty that she completed so casually it was hard to tell if she was in front of an arena that screamed for her at every turn or just fooling around at practice back home in Houston.

Not that it mattered. She still posted the top score on vault anyway. Just like she did on beam. Just like she did on floor. Just like she's done everywhere she's saluted the judges since the 2013 U.S. Championships.