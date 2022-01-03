Severe winter weather grips millions; Twitter bans Rep. Greene; NFL Week 17 recap

Today is Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Snow sweeps across US, moves into mid-Atlantic

A winter storm packing heavy snow was blowing into the nation's capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools with fierce winds and as much as 10 inches of snow forecast for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland through the afternoon.

More than half the flights were delayed or cancelled Monday morning at Ronald Reagan National Airport, Baltimore/Washington International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, according to FlightAware.com's misery map. A quarter of the flights at New York's three major airports