Stocks climb in calmer trading, while silver prices jump

Stocks are off to a strong start on Wall Street as trading stabilizes following a bumpy week that left the market with its worst weekly loss since October. The S&P 500 rose 1% in the early going, and other major indexes were also higher. Trading in GameStop was less volatile than last week, but other stocks targeted by online traders hoping to inflict damage on hedge funds were making big swings, like AMC Entertainment. The price of silver, meanwhile, jumped 10% to an eight-year high. The precious metal has become the latest target of online investors hoping to wage battle with Wall Street players.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets rose Monday after coronavirus vaccine maker AstraZeneca agreed to increase supplies to Europe amid rising worries about the disease.

European indexes were all up by more than 1% after Shanghai and Tokyo closed higher.

Futures for the Dow and S&P 500 were up 0.9% and 1.1% following Friday's decline after GameStop, a video game vendor, and other shares were sent soaring by day traders. Investors said hedge funds that bet against those stocks were losing money and selling other shares, depressing the overall market.