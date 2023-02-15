Today is Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Let's get caught up.
A fraternity chapter president, a science student and a student who wanted to become a pediatrician are among victims of a shooting at Michigan State University. Officials say Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed after a gunman opened fire on campus Monday night. Five other students remain in critical condition. Verner was a junior from Clawson who was studying integrated biology and anthropology. Her school superintendent says she was a “tremendous” student, athlete and leader. Fraser was president of Michigan State’s chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, which says in a statement its members are “heartbroken.”
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced her intention to resign. Sturgeon, who has led the country’s devolved government and the Scottish National Party for eight years told a news conference Wednesday at her official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, that part of serving in politics is knowing when it is time to make way for someone else. Sturgeon says she wrestled with the decision, but that the pressure of the job was relentless and that she is a human being as well as a politician.
President Joe Biden plans to go on the offensive against Republicans by saying their policies would add $3 trillion to the national debt. Ahead of Biden’s remarks Wednesday to union workers in Lanham, Maryland, the White House issued a fact sheet that questions the GOP’s sincerity on deficit reduction. The White House is charging the GOP with hypocrisy for favoring tax policies that could push the accumulated $31.4 trillion national debt higher. Yet Biden also wants to preserve some of the same tax cuts as Republicans so long as the approach is what he calls “fiscally responsible.”
Support among the American public for providing Ukraine weaponry and direct economic assistance has softened as the Russian invasion nears a grim one-year milestone. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It has 48% saying they favor the U.S. providing weapons to Ukraine, with 29% opposed and 22% saying they’re neither in favor nor opposed. In May 2022, less than three months into the war, 60% said they were in favor of sending weapons. The signs of diminished support for Ukraine come as President Joe Biden is set to travel to Poland next week to mark the war’s first anniversary.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that more than 35,000 people have died in Turkey as a result of last week’s earthquakes, making it the deadliest such disaster since the country’s founding 100 years ago. Confirmed deaths passed the 33,000 recorded from the massive Erzincan earthquake in 1939. Erdogan said 105,505 people were injured as a result of the Feb. 6 quake centered around Kahramanmaras and its aftershocks. Almost 3,700 deaths have been confirmed in neighboring Syria, taking the combined toll in both countries to over 39,000. While the death toll is almost certain to rise further, many of the tens of thousands of survivors left homeless were still struggling to find shelter from the bitter cold.
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is not seeking reelection in 2024. Her announcement Tuesday signals the end of a groundbreaking political career spanning six decades in which she shattered gender barriers and left a mark on political battles over reproductive rights, gun control and environmental protection. Feinstein was first elected to the Senate from California in 1992 and is the oldest member of Congress. Feinstein said she will remain in office through the end of next year when her term ends.
The waters off New England logged the second-warmest year in their recorded history last year. The Gulf of Maine, a body of water about the size of Indiana that touches Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Canada, is warming faster than the vast majority of the world’s oceans. Scientists with the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, a science center in Portland, say last year fell short of setting a new high mark for the hottest year on record by less than half a degree Fahrenheit. The average sea surface temperature was 53.66 degrees Fahrenheit, more than 3.7 degrees above the 40-year average.
A U-Haul driver who police say killed one person and injured eight more when he careened onto sidewalks Monday in New York City is saying he “had enough” after seeing an “invisible object” coming toward the truck. Weng Sor, 62, was charged Tuesday with one count of murder and seven counts of attempted murder in the rampage. Authorities are still considering charges related to a police officer being hurt. The attack spanned 48 minutes and a large swath of Brooklyn’s bustling Bay Ridge neighborhood. Police pinned the truck against a building after a miles-long chase.
Fans have begun lining up to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ second Super Bowl championship in two years. Revelers bundled up Wednesday against a chilly wind as they lined the streets in front of Union Station. That's where a victory rally is to be held later in the day. Some tents dotted the area with people who stayed overnight to get a good spot. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and set the stage for the team to take a victory lap through downtown Kansas City. Law enforcement agencies and fire and emergency workers are spread across the parade route to provide safety.
