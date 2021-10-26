Solid earnings nudge US stocks further into record heights

Technology and health care companies helped push stocks higher on Wall Street Tuesday, nudging major indexes to new highs.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% and notched its second all-time high in two days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1%, good enough for its third straight record high. The Nasdaq also edged up less than 0.1%.

Trading was choppy and lost some momentum toward the end of the day as investors continued to review mostly solid company earnings and encouraging reports on consumer confidence and new U.S. home sales.

Solid earnings reports helped lift several major companies. UPS jumped 6.9% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 as higher shipping rates helped the package delivery service easily beat analyst’s third-quarter profit forecasts. Hasbro rose 3.2% after the maker of Transformers, My Little Pony and other toys reported solid financial results.

Stocks have been pushing broadly higher as companies turn in much stronger profit reports for the summer than analysts had expected.