South Sudan faces conflict, a humanitarian crisis and famine

Food prices are so high, Guterres said, “that just one plate of rice and beans costs more than 180% of the average daily salary — the equivalent of about $400 here in New York.”

World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley told the council he visited the country's western Pibor county in early February and heard in recent days that “in extreme circumstances, mothers are resorting to feeding their children with the skin of dead animals — or even mud.”

“This is a desperate situation that calls for urgent attention,” he said. “The local population call 2021 'the year of starvation.’ And their suffering is the result of widespread conflict, and the unprecedented floods that came in 2019 and 2020. These people are in the crossfire of conflict while bearing the brunt of the climate crisis.”

The ICRC’s Mardini said the solutions to South Sudan’s humanitarian crisis must come from its leaders “and the commitment to secure lasting peace,” but even then the road to recovery and development will be a long one and urgent humanitarian needs must be addressed now.

The U.N. has appealed for $5.5 billion immediately to avoid multiple famines affecting 34 million people in over three dozen countries, including South Sudan.

The Security Council on Friday is expected to extend the mandate of the almost 20,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan for a year. The draft resolution says its mandate will be “to advance a three-year strategic vision to prevent a return to civil war,” build peace at the national and local level, and “support inclusive and accountable governance and free, fair and peaceful elections.”

