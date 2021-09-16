 Skip to main content
SpaceX launches 4 amateurs to circle Earth; Milley defends actions; Sequoia National Park at risk
There are two areas with a high chance of developing into the next tropical system, which would be named Odette. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Private Spaceflight

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with four private citizens onboard, lifts off in this time-exposure photo from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-A, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. 

SpaceX launches 4 amateurs on private Earth-circling trip

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s first private flight streaked into orbit Wednesday night with two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor, the most ambitious leap yet in space tourism.

It was the first time a spacecraft circled Earth with an all-amateur crew and no professional astronauts.

“Punch it, SpaceX!” the flight's billionaire leader, Jared Isaacman, urged moments before liftoff.

The Dragon capsule’s two men and two women are looking to spend three days going round and round the planet.

Trump Book

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a briefing with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Washington. 

Milley defends calls to Chinese as effort to avoid conflict

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer on Wednesday defended the phone calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the turbulent final months of Donald Trump's presidency, saying the conversations were intended to convey “reassurance” to the Chinese military and were in line with his responsibilities as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Some in Congress accused Gen. Mark Milley of having overstepped his authority and urged President Joe Biden to fire him, but Biden indicated Wednesday he stands behind Milley.

“I have great confidence in Gen. Milley,” Biden said when asked by a reporter whether Milley had done the right thing.

Western Wildfires

A sign announces the closure of Sequoia National Park, where the KNP Complex Fires are burning, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Tulare County, Calif. Individually named the Colony and Paradise Fires, the blazes are burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. 

Sequoia National Park's giant trees at risk as fires grow

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Fire crews moved to ramp up the battle Wednesday against two expanding forest fires threatening Sequoia National Park’s giant sequoia trees and infrastructure.

The Colony and Paradise fires, ignited by lightning strikes last week, covered about 14 square miles (36 square kilometers) in California’s steep Sierra Nevada.

The Colony Fire was a threat to Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 sequoias, but not imminently, said Mark Ruggiero, fire information officer for Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories.

Top headlines this morning: Sept. 16

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory
World
AP

France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

  • Updated
  • 0

PARIS (AP) — France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel.

Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation
National
AP

Chauvin to be arraigned for alleged civil rights violation

  • By AMY FORLITI Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for allegedly violating the civil rights of a teenager in a separate case that involved a restraint similar to the one used on Floyd.

+4
California GOP licks wounds after another lopsided loss
National
AP

California GOP licks wounds after another lopsided loss

  • By MICHAEL R. BLOOD AP Political Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The results of Tuesday’s recall election in which California Gov. Gavin Newsom defeated an attempt to remove him from office look all too familiar to the state's enfeebled Republicans — they were embarrassed again by Democrats, who haven’t lost a statewide race in 15 years.

+12
North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles
World
AP

North Korea says it tested rail-launched ballistic missiles

  • By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Thursday it successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time and was continuing to bolster its defenses, after the two Koreas test-fired missiles hours apart in dueling displays of military might.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Indonesia Daily Life

A customer uses her mobile phone before the start of a movie show as she sits amid physical distancing markers during the first day of reopening at a cinema in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cinemas in several cities shut during the deadly wave of coronavirus outbreak that hit the country in July were allowed to begin reopening with capacity limit as cases decline. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

+12
Today in history: Sept. 16

In 1974, President Gerald R. Ford announced a conditional amnesty program for Vietnam war deserters and draft-evaders, and more events that ha…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

