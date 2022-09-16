Special master named in Trump documents case; 14-hour wait to see queen's coffin; mass graves in Ukraine

Today is Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
A trough will bring much needed rain for areas of drought-stricken California and we continue to track the Tropics. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Sept. 16
The U.K. government says it is temporarily stopping people from joining the line to file past the queen’s coffin as the wait for those at the back hit 14 hours. A live tracker of the queue said it was “at capacity” and entry was being “paused” for six hours. Meanwhile a diplomatic spat is brewing after a delegation of Chinese officials reportedly was barred from visiting the historic hall where the queen is lying in state. The Chinese ambassador to the U.K. has been banned from Parliament for a year after Beijing sanctioned seven British legislators last year for speaking out against China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority. The office of the House of Commons speaker declined to comment Friday.
A federal judge has appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at Donald Trump’s Florida home. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has also refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month. Cannon on Thursday empowered the newly named special master, Raymond Dearie, to review all the documents taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and set a November deadline for his work. The sharply worded order from Cannon sets the stage for a challenge to a federal appeals court.
Republican governors are escalating their practice of sending migrants without advance warning to Democratic strongholds, including a wealthy summer enclave in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., home of Vice President Kamala Harris. They are taunting leaders of immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and highlighting their opposition to Biden administration border policies. The governors of Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants on buses to New York, Chicago and Washington in recent months. But the latest surprise moves — which included two flights to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday paid for by Florida’s governor — were derided by critics as inhumane political theater.
President Joe Biden gathered educators, faith leaders and others who have experienced violence firsthand for a discussion Thursday on how stop the violence, and promised action. In 2020, hate crimes in the U.S. were the highest in more than a decade, and the Justice Department has said it would increase efforts to counter it. Now, political violence fueled by lies about the 2020 election is overlapping with hate crimes. A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former president.
Ukrainian authorities have begun unearthing bodies from a mass burial site in a forest recaptured from Russian forces. A prosecutor said Friday that some said bore signs of torture. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the site was an example of “what the Russian occupation has led to.” Police said the site contained 445 graves. It was discovered close to Izium after a rapid counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces retook the northeastern city and much of the Kharkiv region.
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping for his “balanced” approach to the Ukrainian crisis and blasted Washington’s “ugly” policies at a meeting that followed a major setback for Moscow in the war. Putin and Xi met in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Speaking at the start of talks with Xi in Uzbekistan, Putin said he was ready to discuss unspecified “concerns” by China about Ukraine. A Chinese government statement after the meeting didn’t specifically mention Ukraine, but said Xi promised “strong support” to Russia’s “core interests.” Beijing uses “core interests” to describe issues such as national sovereignty and the ruling Communist Party’s claim to Taiwan.
Officials say weeks of floodwaters are now receding in Pakistan’s worst-hit southern Sindh province after a deadly summer in which monsoons killed hundreds of thousands of people. Friday's latest development is a potentially bright sign in the ongoing crisis. Irrigation officials say the water level in the previous 48 hours receded as much as three feet in some areas, including the Khairpur and Johi towns. However, authorities have said the complete draining of water in Sindh will take at least three months. The floods have killed 1,508 people, left half a million homeless and sparked a race against spreading disease.
A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation to the Mosquito Fire northeast of San Francisco. But stronger winds are also expected to arrive beginning Saturday and the winds could throw burning embers and create spot fires. Evacuation orders remain for some 11,000 residents because of the unpredictable nature of the winds. Meanwhile rescuers in mountains east of Los Angeles continued to search for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes earlier this week.
The Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal has been scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home. Attorney Joel Pearce says the performer whose given name is Michael Tyler is innocent. And he says he hopes he will be allowed to present evidence on Monday supporting bond for Tyler. The performer has been held without bond since he was arrested July 31 on charges accusing him of choking and raping the woman at his home in Prairieville, near Baton Rouge. Pearce says Tyler is the victim, and had a court order to protect him from the woman.
Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, rookie Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for the go-ahead fourth-quarter score, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24. Mahomes finished with 235 yards passing, and Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson hauled in the TD passes for the Chiefs. Kansas City fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter and spent most of the game playing catch-up. Justin Herbert finished with 334 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Chargers. The Chiefs improved to 2-0 and lead the AFC West.
Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history to help the Connecticut Sun stave off elimination by beating the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 in Game 3. Thomas had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Sun, who have now won all four of their elimination games in these playoffs, topping Dallas on the road in the first round and beating Chicago in Games 4 and 5 to close out that series. Game 4 of this best-of-five series is Sunday in Connecticut. Jackie Young scored 22 points and A’ja Wilson added 19 for the Aces.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
People are also reading…
TODAY IN HISTORY
Jane Powell, a star of Hollywood’s golden age musicals, died at her Connecticut home at 92.
In 1989, No. 1 Notre Dame beats No. 2 Michigan 24-19 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Fighting Irish wide receiver Raghib Ismail stars by returning kickoff…
***