You have permission to edit this article.
Special master named in Trump documents case; 14-hour wait to see queen's coffin; mass graves in Ukraine

Today is Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

TODAY'S WEATHER

A trough will bring much needed rain for areas of drought-stricken California and we continue to track the Tropics. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.

A trough will bring much needed rain for areas of drought-stricken California and we continue to track the Tropics. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.

TOP STORIES

Queue for queen's coffin 'paused' as wait hits 14 hours

  • By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
  • Updated
The U.K. government says it is temporarily stopping people from joining the line to file past the queen’s coffin as the wait for those at the back hit 14 hours. A live tracker of the queue said it was “at capacity” and entry was being “paused” for six hours. Meanwhile a diplomatic spat is brewing after a delegation of Chinese officials reportedly was barred from visiting the historic hall where the queen is lying in state. The Chinese ambassador to the U.K. has been banned from Parliament for a year after Beijing sanctioned seven British legislators last year for speaking out against China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority. The office of the House of Commons speaker declined to comment Friday.

Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
Government & Politics
AP

  • By ERIC TUCKER - Associated Press
  • Updated
A federal judge has appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter in the criminal investigation into the presence of classified documents at Donald Trump’s Florida home. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has also refused to permit the Justice Department to resume its use of the highly sensitive records seized in an FBI search last month. Cannon on Thursday empowered the newly named special master, Raymond Dearie, to review all the documents taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and set a November deadline for his work. The sharply worded order from Cannon sets the stage for a challenge to a federal appeals court.

Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
National
AP

  • By RODRIQUE NGOWI - Associated Press
  • Updated
Republican governors are escalating their practice of sending migrants without advance warning to Democratic strongholds, including a wealthy summer enclave in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., home of Vice President Kamala Harris. They are taunting leaders of immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and highlighting their opposition to Biden administration border policies. The governors of Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants on buses to New York, Chicago and Washington in recent months. But the latest surprise moves — which included two flights to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday paid for by Florida’s governor — were derided by critics as inhumane political theater.

Biden: Hate-fueled violence 'has no place in America'
Government & Politics
AP

  • By COLLEEN LONG and DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
  • Updated
President Joe Biden gathered educators, faith leaders and others who have experienced violence firsthand for a discussion Thursday on how stop the violence, and promised action. In 2020, hate crimes in the U.S. were the highest in more than a decade, and the Justice Department has said it would increase efforts to counter it. Now, political violence fueled by lies about the 2020 election is overlapping with hate crimes. A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former president.

Ukraine combs mass burial site, says signs of torture seen
Government & Politics
AP

  • By VASILISA STEPANENKO - Associated Press
  • Updated
Ukrainian authorities have begun unearthing bodies from a mass burial site in a forest recaptured from Russian forces. A prosecutor said Friday that some said bore signs of torture. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the site was an example of “what the Russian occupation has led to.” Police said the site contained 445 graves. It was discovered close to Izium after a rapid counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces retook the northeastern city and much of the Kharkiv region.

Putin thanks China's Xi for his 'balanced' stand on Ukraine
Government & Politics
AP

  • AP
  • Updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping for his “balanced” approach to the Ukrainian crisis and blasted Washington’s “ugly” policies at a meeting that followed a major setback for Moscow in the war. Putin and Xi met in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Speaking at the start of talks with Xi in Uzbekistan, Putin said he was ready to discuss unspecified “concerns” by China about Ukraine. A Chinese government statement after the meeting didn’t specifically mention Ukraine, but said Xi promised “strong support” to Russia’s “core interests.” Beijing uses “core interests” to describe issues such as national sovereignty and the ruling Communist Party’s claim to Taiwan.

Water begins receding in Pakistan's worst flood-hit south
National
AP

  • By MUNIR AHMED - Associated Press
  • Updated
Officials say weeks of floodwaters are now receding in Pakistan’s worst-hit southern Sindh province after a deadly summer in which monsoons killed hundreds of thousands of people. Friday's latest development is a potentially bright sign in the ongoing crisis. Irrigation officials say the water level in the previous 48 hours receded as much as three feet in some areas, including the Khairpur and Johi towns. However, authorities have said the complete draining of water in Sindh will take at least three months. The floods have killed 1,508 people, left half a million homeless and sparked a race against spreading disease.

Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters
National
AP

  • AP
  • Updated
A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation to the Mosquito Fire northeast of San Francisco. But stronger winds are also expected to arrive beginning Saturday and the winds could throw burning embers and create spot fires. Evacuation orders remain for some 11,000 residents because of the unpredictable nature of the winds. Meanwhile rescuers in mountains east of Los Angeles continued to search for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes earlier this week.

Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges
National
AP

  • By JANET McCONNAUGHEY - Associated Press
  • Updated
The Grammy-nominated rapper Mystikal has been scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home. Attorney Joel Pearce says the performer whose given name is Michael Tyler is innocent. And he says he hopes he will be allowed to present evidence on Monday supporting bond for Tyler. The performer has been held without bond since he was arrested July 31 on charges accusing him of choking and raping the woman at his home in Prairieville, near Baton Rouge. Pearce says Tyler is the victim, and had a court order to protect him from the woman.

Chiefs rally past Chargers 27-24 in early AFC West showdown
Football

  • By DAVE SKRETTA - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, rookie Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for the go-ahead fourth-quarter score, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24. Mahomes finished with 235 yards passing, and Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson hauled in the TD passes for the Chiefs. Kansas City fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter and spent most of the game playing catch-up. Justin Herbert finished with 334 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Chargers. The Chiefs improved to 2-0 and lead the AFC West.

Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals
Basketball

  • By DOUG FEINBERG - AP Basketball Writer
  • Updated
Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history to help the Connecticut Sun stave off elimination by beating the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 in Game 3. Thomas had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Sun, who have now won all four of their elimination games in these playoffs, topping Dallas on the road in the first round and beating Chicago in Games 4 and 5 to close out that series. Game 4 of this best-of-five series is Sunday in Connecticut. Jackie Young scored 22 points and A’ja Wilson added 19 for the Aces.

APTOPIX Portugal Soccer Europa League

Union Berlin supporters light flares on the stands during the Europa League group D soccer match between SC Braga and Union Berlin at the Municipal stadium in Braga, Portugal, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in sports history: Sept. 16

In 1989, No. 1 Notre Dame beats No. 2 Michigan 24-19 in Ann Arbor, Mich. Fighting Irish wide receiver Raghib Ismail stars by returning kickoff…

Whistleblower: China, India had agents working for Twitter

Twitter’s former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on Twitter’s payroll — and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well. These were some of the troubling revelations from Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a respected cybersecurity expert and Twitter whistleblower who appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to lay out his allegations against the company. Zatko, who was fired earlier this year, said Twitter's leadership is "misleading the public, lawmakers, regulators and even its own board of directors."

Justice Dept. OK with 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter

The Justice Department says it's willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home last month. The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process and shorten any delays caused by the appointment of the so-called special master. The judge in the case, granting a request from the Trump team, said last week that she would appoint a neutral arbiter to go through the records and weed out any that may be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege.

Live updates: French president sends condolences to PM Truss

French President Emmanuel Macron has turned his attention from Great Britain's new head of state to the new head of government on Saturday evening. He sent condolences to Prime Minister Liz Truss and said that ties between France and the United Kingdom have long roots in history. Macron said in a a tweet that in the future, “we shall strengthen them.” He added: “Our support for Ukraine, as well as food and energy security will be among our shared priorities.”

Judge unseals additional portions of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

A federal judge has unsealed additional portions of an FBI affidavit laying out the basis for a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. The document shows how agents obtained a hard drive after issuing a subpoena for surveillance footage recorded inside Mar-a-Lago. A heavily redacted version of the affidavit was made public last month, but the Justice Department requested permission to show more of it after lawyers for Trump revealed the existence of a June grand jury subpoena that sought video footage from cameras in the vicinity of the Mar-a-Lago storage room.

Days of slow-moving thunderstorms cause flooding in Florida

