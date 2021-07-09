Spelling bee champion makes history with flair; 17 arrests in Haiti assassination; Suns go up 2-0

Today is Friday, July 9, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here's what you should know today: African American spelling bee champion wins with flair; 17 arrested, including two Americans, in the assassination of Haiti's president; and the Suns take a 2-0 series lead over the Bucks in the NBA Finals.

TOP STORIES

African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Zaila Avant-garde understood the significance of what she was doing as she stood on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage, peppering pronouncer Jacques Bailly with questions about Greek and Latin roots.

Zaila knew she would be the first African American winner of the bee. She knew Black kids around the country were watching Thursday night's ESPN2 telecast, waiting to be inspired and hoping to follow in the footsteps of someone who looked like them. She even thought of MacNolia Cox, who in 1936 became the first Black finalist at the bee and wasn't allowed to stay in the same hotel as the rest of the spellers.