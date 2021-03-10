Stability in bond market helps lift most US stock indexes

“It’s clear that investors expect there to be a bump in inflation in the short term, but the long-term view is pretty benign," Nixon said. “Investors are coming around to the view that it's not a bad backdrop for risk assets.”

Markets have benefited from calmer bond trading the last few days. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.51% on Wednesday. It hit 1.60% late last week, which led to a sell-off in stocks.

Investors are are also closely watching Washington and betting the latest $1.9 trillion in government stimulus will help lift the U.S. economy out of its coronavirus-induced malaise. The package set for final approval in the U.S. House on Wednesday provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and extends emergency unemployment benefits to support consumer spending, the economy's main engine.

Banks were among the biggest gainers. JPMorgan rose 2% and Citigroup climbed 3.1%. More than 80% of companies in the S&P 500 notched gains.

Technology stocks lagged the broader market after an early rally faded. Apple was down 0.9% and Microsoft slid 0.5%

General Electric fell 5.3% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500 after the company said it would wind down its GE Capital financing business and merge its jet leasing business with Ireland-based AerCap.

