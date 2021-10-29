Stock indexes edge higher on Wall Street in choppy trading

Stock indexes edged higher in choppy trading on Wall Street Friday, on pace to close out a milestone-setting week with modest gains.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 1:43 p.m. Eastern, after slipping into the red in the early going. The benchmark index is coming off its third record high this week and is on track to end October with a 6.8% gain, which would be the index's best month since last November.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63 points, or 0.2%, to 35,794 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%. The indexes also remain on track to notch a weekly gain.

Decliners outnumbered gainers in the S&P 500 index, but gains in health care, communication services and technology companies outweighed losses elsewhere in the market.

Bond yields were mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.56%.

Investors continued to focus on corporate earnings as they look for clues for how companies are managing persistent supply chain disruptions and rising inflation. A wide range of companies have warned that they are facing higher costs and will have trouble meeting a surge in demand for products.