Stock indexes edge lower on Wall Street in choppy trading

Stocks edged lower in choppy trading Friday afternoon, shedding modest early gains, as Wall Street closed out a milestone-setting week.

The S&P 500 was down 0.1% as of 3:15 p.m. Eastern, after wavering between small gains and losses. The benchmark index is coming off its third record high this week and is on track to end October with a 6.6% gain, which would be the index's best month since last November.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,723 and the Nasdaq slipped less than 0.1%. The indexes also remain on track to notch a weekly gain.

Decliners outnumbered gainers in the S&P 500 index, with real estate stocks, banks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending accounting for a big share of the losses. Health care, communication services and technology companies rose.

Bond yields were mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.55% from 1.56% late Thursday.

Investors continued to focus on corporate earnings as they look for clues for how companies are managing persistent supply chain disruptions and rising inflation. A wide range of companies have warned that they are facing higher costs and will have trouble meeting a surge in demand for products.