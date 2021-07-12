Asian stocks follow Wall St higher ahead of earnings reports

A currency trader walks by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 12, 2021. Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a high despite jitters about the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant as investors looked ahead to U.S. earnings reports.
A currency trader watches computer monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 12, 2021. Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a high despite jitters about the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant as investors looked ahead to U.S. earnings reports.
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ), right, and the foreign exchange rate at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 12, 2021. Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a high despite jitters about the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant as investors looked ahead to U.S. earnings reports.
A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), right, and the foreign exchange rate at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 12, 2021. Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a high despite jitters about the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant as investors looked ahead to U.S. earnings reports.
Trader Peter Tuchman, left, and Benjamin Tuchman, father and son, work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021. Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week.
A pair of traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021. Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week.
Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021. Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week.
Specialist James Denaro works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021.Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week.
Specialist Anthony Matesic watches the screens at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021. Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week.
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. earnings reports that are expected to show strong profits for major banks.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. earnings reports that are expected to show strong profits for major banks.
A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. earnings reports that are expected to show strong profits for major banks.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. earnings reports that are expected to show strong profits for major banks.
By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. earnings reports that are expected to show strong profits for major banks.
Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced.
Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3% to a new high, led by banks, communications and consumer-oriented stocks.
“Wall Street is bracing for a volatile week as market participants are divided on a bevy of issues that include whether to bet on growth or cyclicals and if inflation acceleration intensifies," said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,559.96 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.8% to 28,807.95. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.8% to 27,999.08.
The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.7% to 3,270.89 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 was 0.4% higher at 7,361.90.
New Zealand and Singapore gained while Bangkok and Jakarta retreated.
Investors were awaiting trade data from China.
On Wall Street, the S&P rose to 4,384.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4% to 34,996.18. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.2% to 14,733.24.
The indexes have hit multiple highs lately in choppy trading.