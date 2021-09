Stock indexes turn mixed after jobs report, bond yields rise

The major stock indexes are mixed on Wall Street after the Labor Department reported that U.S. employers created far fewer jobs than expected last month.

The S&P 500 index was flat as of 2:34 p.m. Eastern and on pace for its second straight weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%.

Technology companies were higher. Communication and health care stocks also rose. Banks and companies that rely on consumer spending were among the biggest drags on the market.

The Labor Department said Friday that America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, a surprisingly weak gain after two months of robust hiring, at a time when the coronavirus' highly contagious delta variant’s spread has discouraged some people from flying, shopping and eating out.

The August job gains fell far short of the big gains in June and July of roughly 1 million a month. Those gains followed widespread vaccinations that allowed the easing of many pandemic restrictions.

The jobs report led investors to question whether the delta variant is starting to impact economic growth.