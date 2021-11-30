Stock losses deepen after Fed hints at faster aid pullback

Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Stock indexes are edging higher on Wall Street Monday as markets regain their footing following a big stumble on Friday on worries about the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus.
President Jose Biden appears on a screen as trader Glenn Kessler works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated including booster shots as he sought to quell concerns Monday over the new COVID-19 variant omicron.
A screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Wall Street is steadying itself Monday from last week's slide caused by the newest coronavirus variant, as investors wait for more clues about just how much damage it may do to the economy.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday as investors continued to cautiously weigh how much damage the new omicron coronavirus variant may unleash on the global economy.
FILE - In this March 23, 2021 file photo, pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange in New York's Financial District. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street after the head of a major vaccine maker expressed concern about how effective current jabs will be against the new variant of the coronavirus. The S&P 500 gave back 0.6%, the Nasdaq slipped 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%. European markets were also modestly lower.
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
AP Business Writer
Stocks fell further on Wall Street Tuesday as the Federal Reserve considers hastening its plan to ease support the economy even as investors worry about the impact of a new coronavirus variant.
The S&P 500 fell 1.8% as of 11:57 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 626 points, or 1.8%, to 34,503 and the Nasdaq fell 1.9%.
Crude oil prices, which depend on a strong economy, slumped 6.4%.
The weakness started after Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times that he expected current vaccines would struggle with the omicron variant. Moderna, along with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, make vaccines against COVID-19 that have collectively helped tame the pandemic through 2021 and allowed the global economy to recover. Moderna slumped 6.8%.
The losses for stocks accelerated after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the Federal Reserve will consider acting more quickly to dial back its support for the economy as inflationary pressures build. He also acknowledged that higher inflation will likely persist well into next year.
The Fed is currently reducing its monthly bond purchases, which are intended to lower longer-term borrowing costs, at a pace that would end those purchases in June. Speeding up that process could put the central bank on a path to begin raising its key short-term rate as early as the first half of next year.