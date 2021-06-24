Stocks add to weekly gains, helped by infrastructure deal

Stocks were higher in afternoon trading Thursday, helped by some modestly positive economic data as well as a continued belief that the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic and that inflation, while higher than usual, will not be a long-term problem.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.7% as of 1 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%.

Major indexes added to their gains after President Joe Biden announced a bipartisan infrastructure deal. The $953 billion plan is the culmination of months of talks on both sides of the aisle. Biden's larger spending plan is still possible later this year.

Markets have calmed since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected, if recent high inflation persists.