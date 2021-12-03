Stocks churn higher on Wall Street, capping a volatile week

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are moving tentatively higher in early trading on Wall Street Friday as traders struggle to parse data from a report on the U.S. job market. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going, capping a volatile week of trading during which markets absorbed news of a fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus as well as hints from the Federal Reserve that it may pull back its massive support for markets and the economy sooner than planned because of persistent signs of inflation. Treasury yields were modestly higher, while a gauge of fear among U.S. stock investors eased.

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks were mostly higher in Europe and Asia after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors awaited U.S. employment and other data due out Friday.

Concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it remained, but appeared to have been assuaged by reports that its symptoms seem to be mild and vaccines appear to protect against severe illness.

Germany's DAX advanced 0.7% to 15,361.76. The CAC 40 in Paris added 0.5% to 6,831.75 and Britain's FTSE 100 picked up 0.3% to 7,147.30.