Stocks climb in calmer trading, while silver prices jump

Stocks were modestly higher in morning trading Monday, following a bumpy week that left the market with its worst weekly loss since October. Investors large and small continued to focus on GameStop and other stocks targeted by online traders hoping to inflict damage on hedge funds.

Meanwhile the price of silver jumped 10% to an eight-year high as trading in the precious metal became another target for online investors seeking to go up against big Wall Street players.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% as of 10:55 a.m. Eastern. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite was up 1%. Technology companies were among the biggest gainers, along with raw materials companies.

Shares of GameStop were down 23%, a regular move for the company that had seen double-digit moves most of the last two weeks. Trading of the retailer was still limited on trading platforms like Robinhood.

Silver rose 10% to $28.93 after traders who drove up GameStop turned their attention to metals. The price is silver’s highest since March 2013.