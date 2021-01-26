Stocks climb on Wall Street as company earnings roll in

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a strong start on Wall Street as the market finds its bearings following a bumpy ride a day earlier. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going Tuesday. Companies that would benefit the most from an improving economy had some of the bigger gains, including industrial and energy stocks. General Electric jumped after reporting a strong quarter, as did defense contractor Raytheon as well as health care giant Johnson & Johnson. Smaller companies rose twice as much as the rest of the market, another sign that investors are feeling optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields rose.

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares opened higher in Europe on Tuesday after a broad retreat in Asia driven by renewed worries that troubles with COVID vaccine rollouts and the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic.

Germany's DAX surged 0.7% to 13,738.24 and the CAC 40 in Paris gained 0.4% to 5,493.14. The FTSE 100 in Britain picked up 0.5% to 6,674.87. U.S. markets looked set for a downbeat start, with the future contract for the S&P 500 down 0.3% while that for the Dow industrials lost 0.2%.