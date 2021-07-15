Stocks close lower, falling below recent record highs

Major US stock indexes closed mostly lower Thursday, pulling back further from the record highs they reached at the start of the week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after shedding an early gain. The benchmark index is now on pace for its first weekly loss in four weeks.

Technology and communications stocks, and companies that rely on consumer spending, accounted for much of the pullback, outweighing gains elsewhere in the market. Energy stocks fell following a broad slide in energy prices. Among the winners were financial stocks, including banks, which have been reporting mostly solid earnings.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.30% from 1.35% the day before.

Investors continued to focus on where the economy is headed as the pandemic wanes and on what companies have to say about how higher inflation is affecting their business.

“As long as inflation ends up being transitory, as the Fed believes, the economy is set to continue to do real well,” said Chris Gaffney, president of TIAA Bank World Markets. "The big risk is that inflation spikes and stays here.”