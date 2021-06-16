Stocks down, yields up as Fed discusses dialing back support

But he acknowledged that conditions have improved enough to start discussing when to taper the purchases. “You can think about this meeting as the ‘talking about talking about’ meeting,” he said.

That has some investors circling late August on the calendar, when the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City will host its annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. That gathering has been the setting for big Fed pronouncements in the past, and maybe that's when Powell will offer more guidance about when the taper will begin.

A recent burst of inflation had raised concerns that the Fed will have to tighten the spigot on its support. Prices are leaping for used cars, airfares and other things across the economy as it hurtles back to life. The consumer price index surged 5% in May from a year earlier, for example.

Fed policymakers on Wednesday raised their expectations for inflation this year. The median projection for the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation was for 3.4%, up from 2.4% in March.

But the Fed still sees the burst being only temporary as the economy works its way through supply shortages and other short-term factors. The median projection sees inflation dropping to 2.1% next year and 2.2% in 2023. That’s up only slightly from their earlier projection of 2% for 2022 and 2.1% for 2023, made in March.