Stocks drift around their record highs on Wall Street

With a little more than one trading day left in June, the market is getting ready to close out a strong first half of the year. The S&P 500 is on track for a gain of more than 14%, more than double its average for a full year, going back to the start of the millennium.

Technology stocks did much of Tuesday's heavy lifting for the broader market. Apple rose 1.2%, and Microsoft gained 0.9%.

Major banks announced plans to return billions of dollars to their shareholders through dividend increases and stock buybacks after passing the Federal Reserve's most recent “stress tests.”

Morgan Stanley rose 3.3% after announcing a doubling of its dividend and plans to buy back $12 billion of its own stock. Other bank stocks were mixed following their own announcements. Goldman Sachs rose 1%, but Bank of America fell 1.7%.

The big piece of economic data this week will be Friday's jobs report for June. Economists expect U.S. employers created 675,000 more jobs than they cut, with the unemployment rate falling to 5.7%.