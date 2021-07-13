Stocks ease below recent records as earnings reports roll in

The S&P 500 fell 15.42 points to 4,369.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 107.39 points, or 0.3%, to 34,888.79. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 55.59 points, or 0.4%, to 14,677.65, while the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 42.96 points, or 1.9%, to 2,238.86.

Inflation has been a lingering concern for the markets as investors try to gauge how it will impact everything from the economic recovery’s trajectory to what actions the Federal Reserve will take to tackle it.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that prices for U.S. consumers jumped in June by the most in 13 years, extending a run of higher inflation that has been raising concerns on Wall Street that the Fed might consider withdrawing its low-interest rate policies and scaling back its bond purchases earlier than expected.

Much of the increase in prices for goods, such as used cars, is mostly tied to a surge in demand and lack of supply. But prices for many items, like lumber and other raw materials, either is easing or will ease as suppliers continue to ramp up operations, said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

“That’s a problem and it shows up in all kinds of places but it’s not going to be there forever,” Cox said.