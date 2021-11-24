Stocks edge higher after another choppy day on Wall Street

Wall Street capped another wobbly day of trading Wednesday with an uneven finish for the major stock indexes ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after wavering between small gains and losses most of the morning. The benchmark index regained its footing in the final hour of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% after having been down 0.6% in the early going. The Nasdaq rose 0.4%, getting a lift from a late-afternoon rally in technology stocks.

The Federal Reserve released the minutes from its October policy meeting, which showed that Fed officials discussed how they “would not hesitate” to take appropriate actions to address inflation pressures that posed risks to the economy.

The minutes also revealed Fed officials maintained that the spike in inflation seen this year was still likely to be transitory while acknowledging that the rise in prices had been greater than expected. The minutes covered a meeting in which the Fed voted to take the first steps to roll back the massive support it has provided to the economy struggling to recover from a global pandemic.