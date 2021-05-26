Stocks edge higher as investors weigh growth, inflation

U.S. stocks edged higher in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors continue to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 1:12 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which turned 125 years old, rose 53 points, or 0.2%, to 34,365. The Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

A variety of companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Dick's Sporting Goods jumped 15.5% after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters rose 11.7% and Abercrombie & Fitch rose 9.2% on similarly strong financial results. Those companies, along with hotels and cruise lines, are poised for growth as more people get back to some semblance of normal with vaccinations increasing and the pandemic seemingly receding.

Gains from retailers and communications companies were kept in check by lagging technology and healthcare company stocks.

Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth.

“That’s just going to be the state of market environment for some time to come,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.