Stocks edge higher, oil falls as volatility hits Wall Street

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.53%. It was as low as 1.32% a little more than two weeks ago. The drop in bond yields weighed on banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Citigroup fell 0.6%.

Energy prices are retreating after a strong rally that contributed to inflation fears. U.S. crude oil fell 2% and natural gas plunged 9.7%. The drop weighed on energy companies. Exxon Mobil fell 1.9%.

International markets also sold off, with exchanges in Japan, South Korea, Germany and France all dropping more than 1%.

Investors are grappling with a long list of uncertainties, and that could mean a more durable pullback in stocks than Wall Street has experienced so far this year, said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Inflation and the debt ceiling timeline in Washington are both key concerns, he said.

Wall Street is also still closely watching the Federal Reserve for any shift in timing for raising interest rates. Analysts have said that the central bank could act sooner than expected if high inflation persists.

“The investment case for those looking for further gains, at least this year, was the expectation that rates would stay at fairly low levels,” Samana said.